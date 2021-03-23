Watch 'Thalaivi' trailer: Kangana Ranaut impresses as Jayalalithaa in biopic

The first trailer of the much-awaited feature film ‘Thalaivi’ has finally dropped and Kangana Ranaut impresses yet again.

The actress manages to bring back the charm, poise and energy of late actor-politician Jayalalithaa.

The film revolves around the life and rise to power of Jayalalithaa who ruled the hearts of people as she became the Chief Minister of Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Known fondly as Amma by the people of Tamil Nadu, Kangana aces her act as the demure girl who started her career with acting in films and then became a force in the male-dominated political world.

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress, Manoj Bajpayee-Dhanush win Best Actor

The trailer shows glimpses of romantic scenes and moments of humour. She is told that if she is willing to spread love, she will receive love in return. We are then shown glimpses of Jayalalithaa campaigning, and winning support across the state.

Today as Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 34th birthday, makers of ‘Thalaivi’ teased her fans with the first trailer of the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by AL Vijay, ‘Thalaivi’ also stars Aravind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree, among others.

Kangana Ranaut is thrilled at NASA interns wearing bindi; check out her post