Kangana Ranaut is thrilled at NASA interns wearing bindi; check out her post

Kangana Ranaut recently hyped two NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) interns as they sported bindi on their forehead.

Pictures of the sisters made it to the social media and soon caught the attention of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who heaped praises on them for being “inclined to Hinduism”. Sisters Puja and Pratima were seen posing for the said picture in NASA sweatshirts.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Anyone with scientific bend of mind will naturally be inclined to Hinduism, so lovely to see virat Hindus that too girls and also wearing bindis as one of the brightest scientists of NASA... devotion is the most profound dimension of intelligence."

She had quote-tweeted a NASA scientist who shared pictures of the sisters: "Puja and Pratima Roy are two sisters currently majoring in Computer Engineering Technology and interning at @NASAGlenn .”

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in ‘Tejas’. She recently completed work on ‘Dhaakad’ and also has biopic, ‘Thalaivi’.