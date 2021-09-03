Sidharth Shukla's funeral takes place in Mumbai, rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill inconsolable

Reality TV star and Punjabi film actress Shehnaaz Gill was inconsolable during the last rights of her good friend, Indian TV star Sidharth Shukla. Shukla reportedly died of a heart attack on Thursday morning in Mumbai.



Gill and Shukla hit it off when they participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' a few years back. The two shared crackling chemistry and were known to be close friends and fans termed their pair as SidNaaz. Rumours had it that the two were seeing each other although they never confirmed the news.



On Friday, Shukla's funeral took place in the presence of family and friends. Some of the prominent faces of Indian Television were present during the cremation ceremony. Many paid a visit to Shukla's home and expressed their condolences to his family members.



Shukla's co-contestants from 'Bigg Boss' like Rashmi Desai, Aarti Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Rahul Mahajan and others were seen visiting the actor's home and the cremation ground.



Shehnaaz Gill came in with her brother for the cremation and was inconsolable throughout. According to reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth`s side when he breathed his last.The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet.



Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.



While confirming Sidharth`s death, an official from Mumbai`s Cooper hospital told ANI that the actor was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday morning.



Sidharth, who was a huge TV personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series `Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na` in 2008, and since then he had never looked back.



With the TV show `Balika Vadhu` and Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's `Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania`, Sidharth gained more popularity.



He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won `Bigg Boss 13` in February 2020.



After appearing in `Bigg Boss`, Sidharth bagged several work projects. He had done back to back music videos. He even made his digital debut with `Broken But Beautiful 3` earlier this year, which, however, was his last on-screen performance.