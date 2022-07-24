Supermodel Kate Moss shares how she fled a shoot in tears after being asked to take her bra off

Supermodel Kate Moss recently gave an interview and talked about the toxic truth of exploitation in the fashion industry. Giving her own example and sharing what she faced as a young teenager who was aspiring to be a model, Moss revealed that she was targeted by sexual predators.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Moss recalled breaking into tears after photographers pressured her to go topless. At the young age of 15, she even had to flee a photoshoot as she was asked to remove her bra.

"I had a horrible experience for a bra catalogue," she told the BBC Radio 4 programme. "I was only 15 probably and he said, 'Take your top off', and I took my top off. And I was really shy then about my body. And then he said, 'Take your bra off', and I could feel there was something wrong so I got my stuff and I ran away. I think it sharpened my instincts. I can tell a wrong ’un a mile away," she added.

Kate started working with Storm modelling agency in 1988 at the age of 14. Being a hardworking person, she would sometimes finish up to eight modelling assignments a day.

During the radio show, she also talked about the 1990 shoot that made her famous, however, she admitted that revisiting the memory remains "painful".

Moss grabbed headlines earlier this year as she gave video evidence in support of her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against actress Amber Heard.