'Captain America 4' official title revealed, film to release in 2024

We all are aware that Sam Wilson will be returning as 'Captain America' in the fourthcoming film which was tentatively titled 'Captain America 4'. On Saturday, Marvel Studios unveiled the official title of the much-anticipated film at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con.



The upcoming film is officially titled 'Captain America: New World Order,' and will hit the screens on May 3, 2024.



Last year in August, Marvel confirmed that Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson will take the legacy of Captain America forward and most recently it was announced that Julius Onah, best known for 'The Girl Is in Trouble' and 'Luce', will helm the fourth film in the franchise.



Mackie made his Marvel debut in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' and later he appeared in a slew of MCU films including, 'Avengers: Age of Ultron,' 'Captain America: Civil War', and 'Avengers: Infinity War.'



He made his debut in Phase 4 with the Disney Plus series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. In which, he starred alongside Sebastian Stan.



Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson will pen the film, while more details about the plot have been kept under wraps.



However, this year the first trailer of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was released. Watch the trailer here.