Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer is all about T'Challa's legacy & new threats

The Wakanda world is here! The first trailer of the most awaited film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was released on the Saturday panel of Comic-con San Diago. The whole trailer takes you to the world of Wakanda which is now without T'challa. The king of Wakanda was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after his private battle with cancer. The film will hit the theatres on November 11.





It was announced earlier that T'Challa's character would not be recast and the new film will be focus on his sister Suri's life. So, Wakanda is without the king now and the big question is who will take over his throne? The teaser starts off showing everyone mourning, but what happened to T'Challa in the Wakanda world is still a secret.



The trailer with Bob Marley's 'No Woman, No Cry' and Kendrick Lamar’s 'We gonna be alright' is high on emotion as everyone grieves but leaving all behind they have to protect their nation first.

We also got a glimpse of the ceremony where drums are being performed and T'Challa's photo is in the back, the crowd is wearing white, but it's still unclear whether it's King's funeral or something else? Letitia Wright's Suri is walking wearing the all white outfit and later crying heavily on the beach.



"I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone," Queen Mother played by Bassett can be heard saying.



"Have I not given everything?"





Amid the grief and fight and several threats to the nation, the trailer shows us a very short glimpse of a new hero wearing a new suit , a new underwater kingdom, the birth of a baby and much more!





Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira are coming back with the newcomers Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Alex Nivilani, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta.



Regarding the sequel, Coogler said via Variety, “it goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”