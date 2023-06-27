Superman Legacy casts its gaze on Skarsgard siblings for Lex Luthor! Details here

In the wake of The Flash's underwhelming box office performance, Warner Bros finds itself grappling with heightened pressure, particularly on DC Studios' new leaders, James Gunn and Peter Safran. With all eyes on the inaugural project, Superman: Legacy, the spotlight is firmly on the crucial task of casting the perfect actors to portray Clark Kent/Superman and his counterpart, Lois Lane. On June 17, Gunn, who serves as the writer and director of the feature, conducted a series of tightly guarded screen tests at Warner Bros' Burbank lot, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The footage remains shielded from public view as Gunn meticulously presents edited cuts to a decision-making committee, including Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav. While specific details remain undisclosed, snippets of information have managed to surface. Insiders reveal that Gunn assembled three actors and three actresses for the roles of Superman and Lane, respectively. On the first day of testing, predetermined pairs took the stage: Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Brittney, and Phoebe Dynevor, and David Corenswet and Emma Mackey. Each pair filmed several scenes.

The following day, Hoult, Brittney, and Corenswet underwent another round of screen tests, donning the iconic Superman costume. Interestingly, only Mackey reprised her role as Lane to work opposite the actors. While Mackey's participation in the second day of testing doesn't necessarily guarantee her the role of Lane, it's difficult not to speculate on her chances.

Also Read: Explained | Is Warner Bros facing an existential crisis? Struggles and uncertainty plague the studio Skarsgard siblings up for Lex Luthor The Hollywood Reporter's piece suggested that Skarsgard siblings, Alexander and Bill, are in contention for the iconic role of Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. However, it remains unclear whether Nicholas Hoult, who was initially considered for the role before shifting his focus to the role of Clark Kent/Superman, would reenter the running for the character of Lex Luthor. Why James Gunn can make a great Superman movie Gunn has the rare ability to revitalise and invigorate characters that augurs well for the Superman movie. Additionally, the potential for a lighter tone should be taken into account. Superman's previous depictions have been darker and more brooding, despite his status as a sunny, cheerful hero.

By infusing more heart into the Superman film, Gunn can restore the character's sense of hope and inspiration, which has always been a defining trait in the comics.

Superman: Legacy releases on July 11, 2025.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE