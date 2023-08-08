Succession and The Bear triumph at 2023 TV Critics Awards. Here's the full list

HBO's Succession and FX's The Bear emerged as the standout winners at the 39th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, the organisation announced on Monday. Unlike their usual presentation during the closing weekend of the semi-annual press tour, the awards were revealed online due to the cancellation of the summer session due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood. The biggest award of the evening — program of the year — was claimed by Succession, securing its third overall drama achievement after previous victories in 2022 and 2020. The Bear achieved success with wins for outstanding new program and excellence in comedy.

Only Succession and The Bear triumphed with multiple wins this year.

What was Succession all about?

Succession revolved around the Roy family, a clan of powerful media moguls based in the Big Apple, led by the Rupert Murdoch-like Logan Roy (portrayed by the legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox). He was the mastermind behind the global media giant known as Waystar Royco and is getting ready to pass on the reins to his children. Cue the power struggle. But just when you think you've got it all figured out, Logan had a change of heart and decides to stick around. And he seems to be thriving on power, improving health-wise. The fourth season ended the story of the show. Succession is almost certain to sweep the Primetime Emmys later this year.

What The Bear is all about?

The Bear is about the life of a young and accomplished chef, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White. This chef returns to his hometown, Chicago, to take charge of his late brother's sandwich shop, a move that propels him into the midst of a frenzied kitchen environment.

Rhea Seehorn wins big for Better Call Saul

Rhea Seehorn was honoured with the award for individual achievement in drama for her role in the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, while Natasha Lyonne secured the individual achievement in comedy accolade for her performance in Peacock's Poker Face. Seehorn played the role of Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. Lyonne played Charlie Cale in Poker Face.

Here is the full list:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Succession – HBO/Max

Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)

Andor – Disney+

Better Call Saul – AMC

Poker Face – Peacock

The Bear – FX

The Last of Us – HBO/Max

The Other Two – HBO/Max

The White Lotus – HBO/Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

WINNER: Succession – HBO/Max (2022 and 2020 winner in category)

Andor – Disney+

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 winner in category)

Interview with the Vampire – AMC

The Good Fight – Paramount+

The Last of Us – HBO/Max

The White Lotus – HBO/Max

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

WINNER: The Bear – FX

Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)

Barry – HBO/Max

Poker Face – Peacock

Reservation Dogs – FX

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Other Two – HBO/Max

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

WINNER: Beef – Netflix

A Small Light – National Geographic

Black Bird – Apple TV+

Daisy Jones and The Six – Amazon Prime Video

Fleishman is in Trouble – FX

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

The Patient – FX

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

WINNER: Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Couples Therapy – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

RuPaul’s Drag Race – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

The Rehearsal – HBO/Max

The Traitors – Peacock

Top Chef – Bravo

Vanderpump Rules – Bravo

Welcome to Wrexham – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

WINNER: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix (2022 winner in category)

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO/Max (2020 winner in category)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO/Max (2021, 2019 and 2018 winner in category, and 2015 winner in news and information category)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

WINNER: The U.S. and the Holocaust – PBS

30 for 30 – ESPN

Free Chol Soo Lee – PBS

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time winner in category)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Hulu

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu

The 1619 Project – Hulu

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (NEW CATEGORY FOR 2023)

WINNER: Bluey – Disney+

Alma’s Way – PBS Kids

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids (2016 winner in youth category)

Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids

Eva the Owlet – Apple TV+

Molly of Denali – PBS Kids (2020 winner in youth category)

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO/Max (2018, 2011 and 2001 winner in youth category)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (NEW CATEGORY FOR 2023)

WINNER: Ms. Marvel – Disney+

American Born Chinese – Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+

Jane – Apple TV+

Love, Victor – Hulu

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Never Have I Ever – Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

WINNER: The Bear – FX

Andor – Disney+

Interview with the Vampire – AMC

Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Poker Face – Peacock

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Last of Us – HBO/Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, Succession – HBO/Max

Dominique Fishback, Swarm – Amazon Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – HBO/Max

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – HBO/Max

Sarah Snook, Succession – HBO/Max

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO/Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

WINNER: Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face – Peacock

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX

Harrison Ford, Shrinking – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO/Max

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

James Marsden, Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX



