Succession and The Bear triumph at 2023 TV Critics Awards. Here's the full list
HBO's Succession and FX's The Bear were the standout winners at the 39th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards.
HBO's Succession and FX's The Bear emerged as the standout winners at the 39th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, the organisation announced on Monday. Unlike their usual presentation during the closing weekend of the semi-annual press tour, the awards were revealed online due to the cancellation of the summer session due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood. The biggest award of the evening — program of the year — was claimed by Succession, securing its third overall drama achievement after previous victories in 2022 and 2020. The Bear achieved success with wins for outstanding new program and excellence in comedy.
Only Succession and The Bear triumphed with multiple wins this year.
What was Succession all about?
Succession revolved around the Roy family, a clan of powerful media moguls based in the Big Apple, led by the Rupert Murdoch-like Logan Roy (portrayed by the legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox). He was the mastermind behind the global media giant known as Waystar Royco and is getting ready to pass on the reins to his children. Cue the power struggle. But just when you think you've got it all figured out, Logan had a change of heart and decides to stick around. And he seems to be thriving on power, improving health-wise. The fourth season ended the story of the show. Succession is almost certain to sweep the Primetime Emmys later this year.
Also Read: Succession finale review: A dark, fitting, and unforgettable conclusion to an uncompromising show
What The Bear is all about?
The Bear is about the life of a young and accomplished chef, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White. This chef returns to his hometown, Chicago, to take charge of his late brother's sandwich shop, a move that propels him into the midst of a frenzied kitchen environment.
Rhea Seehorn wins big for Better Call Saul
Rhea Seehorn was honoured with the award for individual achievement in drama for her role in the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, while Natasha Lyonne secured the individual achievement in comedy accolade for her performance in Peacock's Poker Face. Seehorn played the role of Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. Lyonne played Charlie Cale in Poker Face.
Here is the full list:
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Succession – HBO/Max
Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)
Andor – Disney+
Better Call Saul – AMC
Poker Face – Peacock
The Bear – FX
The Last of Us – HBO/Max
The Other Two – HBO/Max
The White Lotus – HBO/Max
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
WINNER: Succession – HBO/Max (2022 and 2020 winner in category)
Andor – Disney+
Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 winner in category)
Interview with the Vampire – AMC
The Good Fight – Paramount+
The Last of Us – HBO/Max
The White Lotus – HBO/Max
Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
WINNER: The Bear – FX
Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)
Barry – HBO/Max
Poker Face – Peacock
Reservation Dogs – FX
Shrinking – Apple TV+
The Other Two – HBO/Max
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
WINNER: Beef – Netflix
A Small Light – National Geographic
Black Bird – Apple TV+
Daisy Jones and The Six – Amazon Prime Video
Fleishman is in Trouble – FX
Mrs. Davis – Peacock
The Patient – FX
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – The Roku Channel
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
WINNER: Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee
Couples Therapy – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)
RuPaul’s Drag Race – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)
The Rehearsal – HBO/Max
The Traitors – Peacock
Top Chef – Bravo
Vanderpump Rules – Bravo
Welcome to Wrexham – FX
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
WINNER: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix (2022 winner in category)
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO/Max (2020 winner in category)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO/Max (2021, 2019 and 2018 winner in category, and 2015 winner in news and information category)
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
WINNER: The U.S. and the Holocaust – PBS
30 for 30 – ESPN
Free Chol Soo Lee – PBS
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time winner in category)
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Hulu
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu
The 1619 Project – Hulu
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (NEW CATEGORY FOR 2023)
WINNER: Bluey – Disney+
Alma’s Way – PBS Kids
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids (2016 winner in youth category)
Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids
Eva the Owlet – Apple TV+
Molly of Denali – PBS Kids (2020 winner in youth category)
Ridley Jones – Netflix
Sesame Street – HBO/Max (2018, 2011 and 2001 winner in youth category)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney Junior/Disney+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (NEW CATEGORY FOR 2023)
WINNER: Ms. Marvel – Disney+
American Born Chinese – Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+
Jane – Apple TV+
Love, Victor – Hulu
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
Never Have I Ever – Netflix
Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
WINNER: The Bear – FX
Andor – Disney+
Interview with the Vampire – AMC
Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee
Mrs. Davis – Peacock
Poker Face – Peacock
Shrinking – Apple TV+
The Last of Us – HBO/Max
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – Paramount+
Kieran Culkin, Succession – HBO/Max
Dominique Fishback, Swarm – Amazon Prime Video
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis – Peacock
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – HBO/Max
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – HBO/Max
Sarah Snook, Succession – HBO/Max
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO/Max
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
WINNER: Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face – Peacock
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 winner in category)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX
Harrison Ford, Shrinking – Apple TV+
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO/Max
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC
James Marsden, Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX
