Succession's brilliant finale was not 'feel-bad'. It was a reality check

I am, as a rule, not a bandwagoner. Despite glowing reception to its first few episodes, I did not start watching HBO's Succession until I learned that it had indeed stuck the landing in the season finale. And when I began watching it, I knew there was no going back. This was, I felt my show. It was as though execs at HBO had a pitch meeting where it was decided they would make something that would specifically please this scribe. Initially seeming to be just about a dysfunctional family vying for control of a media empire, it became a profound exploration of power dynamics in the modern empires we call corporations, and the corrupting influence of ambition and power.

Also Read: Succession finale review: A dark, fitting, and unforgettable conclusion to an uncompromising show How Succession came to dominate TV Discourse The brilliance of Succession lies not only in its sharp writing and complex characters but also in its commitment to authenticity. It refuses to sugarcoat or romanticise the world of corporate power. Instead, it strips away the facade and exposes the ugly truth lurking beneath. It confronts us with the unsettling reality that individuals in positions of power often prioritise their own interests over principles of morality or empathy. Is Succession finale ending "feel-bad"? Now, Succession has ended, and the world feels empty. While the end was suitably devastating, it is not that that makes me sad. It is the fact that the show is over.

The episode, titled With Open Eyes, has garnered considerable attention and discussion, and many have dubbed it a "feel-bad" ending. Of course, it is feel-bad. Because, the show, with all its searing wit and brilliant character-word, was feel-bad. It was not your escapist fantasy where justice is served and characters find redemption.

It was a pretty realistic depiction of what transpires in the corridors of power. It delved into the dark underbelly of corporate empires and the lengths to which people will go to protect their interests. The show unfurls the curtains and exposes the manipulations, backstabbing, and moral compromises that occur behind closed doors.

Is "feel-bad" such a bad thing, after all, with respect to Succession? I do believe that the "feel-bad" is not a shade on the show. It, in fact, might be a form of praise, even if not intended. You see, fans had come to truly love Shiv, Roman and Kendall. Their journey throughout the show had resonated deeply with viewers, making them emotionally invested in the outcome of their stories.

But along the way, many of us forgot the true nature of these people and the show, the Roy siblings in particular. They were still wicked people obsessed with power, and used that power liberally to bully those below them in hierarchy. The characters we have grown to love, hate, or love to hate were also not immune to the consequences of their actions. The show refused to provide a sense of closure or resolution because, in the real world, power struggles are rarely neatly resolved and oppression in form or another continues.

Succession challenges us to confront the uncomfortable truths about power dynamics and the perpetuation of injustice.

While the finale may not have provided the satisfying resolutions or moments of redemption that fans were hoping for, it is precisely this departure from conventional expectations that adds to the show's brilliance.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE