Succession actor Brian Cox's warning against AI in acting: No one's exempt from this

Several British actors turned out in London's Leicester Square to show support for an Equity rally, backing the SAG-AFTRA strike, reported Variety. Brian Cox, star of Succession, and Rob Delaney (who is actually American) from Catastrophe were among the speakers at the London rally, along with other notable actors and union representatives. During his speech, Brian Cox said a lot things that his onscreen character Logan Roy would despise. He talked about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the acting industry. He shared an anecdote from a friend who was negotiating a new TV show, and the friend was informed that the producers could use his image however they pleased. Cox strongly denounced this unacceptable practice, highlighting that AI poses a significant threat to actors, beyond just issues of wages.

"He was told in no un-firm terms that they would keep his image and do what the f**k they like with it. Now that is a completely unacceptable position, and that is the position that we should be fighting against, because that is the worst aspect. The wages are one thing, but the worst aspect is the whole idea of AI and what AI can do to us.”

Cox passionately expressed that the use of AI could affect everyone in the industry, whether in films, TV shows, or other productions, and it's crucial to stand against it.

"This is going to happen to everybody. No one is exempt from this. If you’re on a film, on a movie, on a TV show: that’s where they’ll get you. And that’s what we have to stop!” he added.

SAG-AFTRA strike

It is not just SAG-AFTRA, which is the actors' union, that is striking. On May 2, WGA (Writers Guild of America) also initiated a strike on issues related to inadequate compensation and AI. Since the strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have been picketing studio lots and corporate sites in Los Angeles and New York, leading to the shutdown or delay of major productions. The two parties have not yet announced a date for returning to the bargaining table.

