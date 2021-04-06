'Star Trek: Lower Decks' gets early renewal for season 3

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ now have an early renewal for a 10-episode third season. This comes even before season 2 hits this summer.

Season 2 of Star Trek is scheduled for August 12.

Developed and created by Emmy winner Mike McMahan, Star Trek: Lower Decks shines a light on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The voice cast for the animated series includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero. Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell and Gillian Vigman.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.