Sean Connery's version of James Bond was 'basically' a rapist: No Time To Die director

The director of No Time to Die, Cary Fukunaga--the 25th James Bond film--has said that Sean Connery’s version of the character was 'basically' a rapist.



In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fukunaga referred to a scene from 'Thunderball' (1965) wherein Connery's version of Bond had kissed a nurse by force who had refused to give in to his sexual advances. At a later part of the movie, Bond strikes a deal with the nurse--he will hold back career-threatening information against her if she compromises, sexually.

"I suppose my silence could have a price," Bond says.



Reacting to that insinuation, the nurse replies, "You don’t mean … oh, no," to which, Bond replies "Oh, yes" before pushing her into a sauna and taking her clothes off.



"Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where basically Sean Connery’s character rapes a woman?She’s like ‘No, no, no,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’ That wouldn’t fly today," said Fukunaga, reportedly.

Barbara Broccoli, James Bond films' executive producer since 1995, reportedly said, "I think people are coming around – with some kicking and screaming – to accepting that stuff is no longer acceptable. Thank goodness. Bond is a character who was written in 1952 and the first film [Dr No] came out in 1962."



Both Broccoli and Daniel Craig--who is coming to the end of his tenure as James Bond with 'No Time To Die'--have repeatedly said that the titular role should stay male, with Craig recently stating, "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

'No Time to Die' is releasing in India on September 30.