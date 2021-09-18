Watch: Daniel Craig's tearful speech after filming final James Bond scene in 'No Time To Die'

James Bond star Daniel Craig has entertained us over the years with his 007 movies and now the actor is saying goodbye to his iconic British secret agent persona after reprising the role for his fifth and final time with the movie 'No Time To Die'.



The highly anticipated movie is yet to hit theatres after being delayed due to the pandemic outbreak.



A new video has emerged online featuring Daniel as he emotionally bid farewell to his role as James Bond. As per the reports, A new Apple TV documentary, 'Being James Bond” includes footage from Craig’s last moment on set.

In the clip, which was reportedly recorded on the set of 'No Time To Die' in 2019, the actor is expressing his gratitude to the crew members for their support.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever,” Craig said, wearing a tuxedo while addressing the cast and crew.



“But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Daniel first became James Bond in 2006’s 'Casino Royale' and appeared in five Bond films, just behind Sean Connery and Roger Moore, who have each played the role seven times.



'No Time To Die', directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, La Seydoux as Bond's love interest - Dr Madeleine Swann (from Spectre), Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi who takes over 007 after Bond retires, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q and, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M.

‘No Time To Die’ will release in theatres worldwide including India on September 30.