Olivia Munn: Friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women

Actor Olivia Munn, who is pregnant with her first child with partner John Mulaney, has recently opened up about her pregnancy journey with a global entertainment and lifestyle magazine.



“I’ve been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods. And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That’s been keeping me sane!” she shared, reportedly.

The best piece of advice thus far has been the one that's "... helped me the most is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women."



Munn also explained that she doesn't want to have any kind of expectations as to how her pregnancy journey should be. "It can be difficult as your body is changing and you feel like you look different or your body is putting on weight in different places. The consistent image that’s portrayed is usually very effortless and fashionable. Mine has been a lot of oversized sweatpants!" she said.

The 'Ocean's Eight' star then went on to praise her mother for the support she has rendered so far in her journey.



"My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff. She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I’m really excited," concluded Olivia Munn.

