Gerard Butler has never watched Ryan Reynolds' movies; the actor is in disbelief

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, on Wednesday, reacted to Gerard Butler's claim that he does not and has never watched Ryan's movies.



According to multiple reports, the '300' actor has said during a recent interview that he has not watched any of Ryan Reynolds' movies. And now, the 'Free Guy' actor has responded to that claim in his usual hilarious fashion.

On his Instagram handle, Reynolds joked about it, saying, "Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what Free Guy is?"



In the post, Reynolds posted a tweet with a headline featuring Butler's claim on September 21 and circled his own tweet underneath.

He has also drawn attention to his and wife Blake Lively's recent announcement to match donations to American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, adding, "Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf? *Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance."



For the uninitiated, Gerard Butler had reportedly said the aforementioned statement when his 2009 movie 'Gamer' was compared to Reynolds' latest offering 'Free Guy'.

"I actually don't know what 'Free Guy' is. I don't watch Ryan Reynolds' movies," he had said.