Britney Spears' lawyer expects conservatorship to end this fall: Report

According to reports, Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart has mentioned in his latest document request (filed on Wednesday) that while the court considers terminating the conservatorship, it should remove conservator Jamie Spears temporarily and replace him until "the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall."

The court filing, reportedly obtained by global news website ET, states that Jamie Spears cannot hold 'control' over his daughter for another day. "While the entire conservatorship is promptly wound down and formally terminated, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day," the court document reportedly read.



Britney Spears wants the 'termination plan' to begin immediately, according to the court documents obtained by the news website.

Her lawyer further argued in the filings that the end of the conservatorship is warranted, as the court has already allowed Britney to choose her own lawyer. Thus, showing that she has the "capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice," a part of the document states, reportedly.



The next Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing is set for September 29.

Also, just days after quitting Instagram, Spears is back on the photo-sharing app. The singer reactivated her Instagram on Monday and admitted she couldn't 'stay away from the gram for too long.



Britney had deactivated her account days after she announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari.