Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions team up, announce 4 projects

Viacom18 Studios is collaborating with one of India’s top production houses - Dharma Productions to bring forth the best actors and directors to the big screen with the most awaited Hindi films.

The two have announced four star-studded projects.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on films such as Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta directed ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; Shakun Batra’s next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Dhairya Karwa, as well as Shashank Khaitan’s next featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said, “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar added, “In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance.”

Currently, these films are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18-24 months.