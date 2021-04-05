SAG Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous best actor

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman won the best actor award at SAG Awards 2021 for his role in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ as Levee Green.

The late actor’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award and thanked the film's cast and crew for her husband's achievement. SAG Awards 2021: 'Trial of the Chicago 7', 'Schitt's Creek' top winners

While accepting the award, she shared his quote: "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.”

Chadwick Boseman died last year in August after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years prior. His win is the second posthumous one in the lead male category after Massimo Troisi for 1996's ‘The Postman’.

Chadwick Boseman had already set a record as the first actor to earn four SAG Award nominations in a single year all for motion pictures – his lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods, and being a part of both films' cast. The actor is tied with Jamie Foxx and Maggie Smith for most nominations in a single year with four nods.

