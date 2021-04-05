'Minari' star Youn Yuh-jung makes history at SAG Awards 2021

‘Minari’ has had an eventful run at the awards this year’s after ‘Parasite’ swamped every major award with best film nods last year and set a precedent. This year at the SAG Awards, ‘Minari’ star Youn Yuh-jung took home a SAG Award in the best female actor in a supporting role category and with it she made history.

The ‘Minari’ actress beat out Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Helena Zengel (News of the World) to become the first Korean actress to ever win in the category. She also became the first Asian winners and first Asian woman winner in any individual SAG motion picture category. Sandra Oh is the only Asian woman who has won an individual SAG Award on the TV side. Check out the complete list of SAG Awards winners here.

A first-time SAG nominee and winner gave a pre-taped acceptance speech and said, "I don't know how to describe my feelings. I'm being recognized by Westerners. I'm very pleased and happy." The winners were told only a couple of days before the announcement date and only a few speeches were run at this year’s SAG-AFTRA as organisers decided to cut down on the event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The SAG 2021 ceremony was shortened to just one hour and was pre-taped with no host.

Youn Yuh-jung plays a pivotal role in Lee Isaac Chung’s immigrant family drama as the unconventional grandmother, Soonja, who is visiting her family in Arkansas from Korea. She never dreamed of acting, now she’s an Oscar nominee for 'Minari'

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was aired on Sunday.

