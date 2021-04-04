Daniel Kaluuya compares American and British racism in his 'Saturday Night Live' monologue

Daniel Kaluuya has a very valid point of racism comparison between America and Britain and he's not holding back.



The Oscar-nominated actor recently hosted the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live' and used his opening monologue to discuss the differences between American and British racism.



The London-born actor who has his roots in Uganda stepped on the stage to make his debut as a host on NBC`s late-night sketch comedy series, and the first thing he noted was that he is "basically what the royal family was worried the baby would look like," referencing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex`s son Archie.



When the actor said that people often ask him what`s worse, American or British racism, an audience member could be heard loudly exclaiming "American racism," to which he said, "Let me put it this way: British racism is so bad white people left. They wanted to be free -- free to be able to invent their own kind of racism. That`s why they invented Australia, South Africa, and Boston."







For his Golden Globe winner and now Oscar-nominated role, Kaluuya played Fred Hampton, a Black Panther leader who fought for the rights of his community. In speaking about the activist, Kaluuya did not elaborate on the resistance he faced, but he did show a clip of him winning the Golden Globe when the start of his acceptance speech, which was on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a virtual show was muted.



"I felt like I was in the sunken place," he said, referencing his breakout role in Jordan Peele`s `Get Out`.



As per Variety, before Kaluuya kicked off the show, he spoke about a play he wrote when he was only 9-years-old, that he got produced "with real actors and everything", and that was based on `SNL` cast member Kenan Thompson`s previous TV series, `Kenan & Kel`.