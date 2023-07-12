Will Hollywood actors strike? SAG-AFTRA won't extend contract deadline but agrees for mediation

There has been no extension regarding the contract deadline as SAG-AFTRA has agreed to a last-minute call for federation mediation of its contract. This means that there would only be relatively lesser time for a mediator to avert a strike. If there’s no solution still, it could begin as soon as Thursday morning of this week. The union, in a statement, said that “time is running out” and made clear that relations between the two sides have become extremely strained.

The union said that while they would like to get a deal before the deadline, they are “not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement.” The union said, “The AMPTP has abused our trust and damaged the respect we have for them in this process. We will not be manipulated by this cynical ploy to engineer an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to make a fair deal.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers proposed calling in the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to help broker an agreement. Disney’s Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Apple’s Zack Van Amburg, held conference calls on Monday in which they approved the plan to seek mediation.

In a statement, the union further said, “We are here to get a deal that ensures our members can earn a living wage in our expansive industry, we help make it possible with our work. The AMPTP can make this happen at any time. They know what our members need and when they bring that to the table, we will be listening, but it’s important to know – time is running out.”

If they don’t reach a deal soon, a SAG-AFTRA strike would shut down scripted TV and film production conducted by the AMPTP companies worldwide.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2, 2023.

