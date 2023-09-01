SAG-AFTRA allows three shows to resume production amid strikes; here's why

In a major relief to three shows, SAG-AFTRA has permitted AMC Network to restart production of Interview With the Vampire and two Walking Dead spinoffs. Even though there has been no decision on the SAG-AFTRA’s members' demands, the organisation decided to let these three shows start work under its provision allowing “independent” projects to continue despite the strike. That provision has come under the scanner ever since makers have debated on what can fall under that section.

What these provisional agreements by SAG-AFTRA amid strikes mean

The shows include Interview With the Vampire, which was shooting in Prague when the strike started, and two Walking Dead spinoffs: The Ones Who Live and Daryl Dixon. The latter project is likely to resume shooting in France.

SAG-AFTRA has granted “interim agreements” to more than 300 projects since the strike began in mid-July. The agreements allow productions that are not connected to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to keep shooting, provided they abide by the terms of SAG-AFTRA’s last proposal to the studios.

AMC and its production arm, Stalwart Films, are not members of the AMPTP. But they are “authorized companies,” which means that they adhere to the terms negotiated by the studio group.

Some members don't like these agreements

Meanwhile, these provisional agreements have been opposed by some striking members who feel that it undermines the solidarity of the strike – with some getting to work while others being pushed indefinitely. Meanwhile, the organisation has been urging members to not make negative remarks about actors who perform in approved productions.

Previously, SAG-AFTRA had given approval to Tehran, an Apple TV+ show that shoots in Israel. The union said the waiver was granted even though Apple is an AMPTP member company to adhere to local labour laws.

