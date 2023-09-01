Adam Driver's Ferrari gets 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Fest, actor gets teary-eyed

No stranger to worldwide critical appreciation for his talent, actor Adam Driver was seen getting teary-eyed as his latest film, Ferrari, got a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The Adam Driver and Michael Mann film officially kicked off awards season with its Venice premiere that not one attendee can stop talking about. The racing drama, Ferrari debuted in competition to a packed house at the Sala Grande Theatre.

Adam Driver fought tears as attendees applauded his film

The film got a long six-minute-standing ovation as Adam Driver was seen fighting back tears. As he stayed put in his seat, Mann helped him to get up and receive the applause.

This is possibly the first film that has managed to bring some star power to the Venice Fest as many changes had to be made in the original schedule owing to dual Hollywood strikes that have been rocking the entertainment industry. Ferrari was one film everyone was hoping could change the mood at the Venice Film Festival and it didn’t disappoint one bit.

In the film, Adam Driver takes on the role of racecar driver Enzo Ferrari. People lined up outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor as they were informed that Adam was among the only few in attendance at the fest. Amid the strikes, Ferrari is allowed to meet the press and promote their film since it is not backed by a studio but is an indie movie from distributor Neon, but Driver was the only big star in attendance. While Ferrari also stars Penelope Cruz, she didn’t make it to the event. Venice Film Festival won't be seeing regulars like Zendaya, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, and Michael Fassbender due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

What is Ferrari about?

Ferrari is based on the biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates. Michael Mann’s Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957 as the eponymous racer and entrepreneur (Driver) must overcome threats of bankruptcy, divorce and the death of his son to save his business. Ferrari bets all on the Mile Miglia, a 1,000 mile-race across Italy. The supporting cast includes Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O’Connell, Patrick Dempsey, and Giuseppe Bonifati. Michael Mann shot the film on location in Ferrari’s hometown of Modena.

Ferrari will be released in theaters on December 25.

