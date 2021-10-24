'Rust' shooting: Halyna Hutchins' husband on her tragic death: Our loss is enormous

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew has talked on social media about his loss that killed his wife in a shooting accident on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie 'Rust'.

"Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life," Matthew wrote on Twitter underneath a photo of her and their 8-year-old son, Andros.

In another tweet, Matthew also shared a link to the memorial scholarship that has been set up in Halyna's name at the American Film Institute (AFI) Conservatory.



"Thank you to Halyna's friends and mentors at AFI for establishing a scholarship to honor her memory and support aspiring female cinematographers. Anyone seeking to honor her memory, please direct your giving to this fund," he said.

Matthew has reportedly told the Daily Mail, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."



Baldwin tweeted about the accident on Friday, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation. I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate, mathew told the Insider.