Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts to Alec Baldwin shooting accident: I'm so shook

Global movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared her grief over the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and extended condolences to her bereaved family.

The cinematographer lost her life after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a prop gun on the set of 'Rust' that hit her in the chest, ultimately causing her death.

Also read: Cold gun: Alec Baldwin was told prop weapon was safe before fatal shooting

On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts about the accident and extend her support to the Hutchins family. She wrote, "I'm so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her."

I’m so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her. 💔 pic.twitter.com/C6fxT8kyir — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 23, 2021 ×

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers for Amazon prime Video.

On October 21, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when he fired a prop gun during the shooting of the movie 'Rust'. The actor also injured director Joel Souza who was later discharged from the hospital.

Also read: Jamie Lynn Spears reveals parents forced her to abort first child

Earlier, it was revealed that the prop gun had a live bullet that was fired during the shooting. Now, it has emerged that assistant director Dave Hall, who did not know there were live rounds in the gun, had handed the firearm to Alec, and yelled, "Cold gun!", as per court documents.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant for the movie set filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Baldwin was handed one of three prop guns by assistant director David that were set up in a cart by armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24. She is the daughter of prominent Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, who placed three guns on a cart outside the set, including the one with a live round.

Also read: Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival grand prize