Reality show on Sean "Diddy" Combs gets scrapped amid rape allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently dealing with multiple lawsuits as several women claim that he raped and sexually abused them some years ago. In the wake of these allegations, the music mogul’s planned TV show has been scrapped.

According to reports, Sean’s family was to be the centre of a reality show that was in the early stages of development at Hulu. The show had a working title of Diddy+ 7. It was to be produced by James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of sexual assault and rape by former partner Cassandra Venture aka Cassie on November 16. She claimed that he raped and beat her over a period of a decade when they dated each other on and off. The two have however settled this in an out-of-court settlement.

Less than a week later than that, another woman alleged that Sean “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her and that she was the victim of “revenge porn” created and distributed by the rapper. A third lawsuit was filed when a woman claimed that Sean and his friends took turns raping her sometime between 1990 and 1991.

Another lawsuit was filed as a fourth woman claimed gangrape when she was 17. She alleged that Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third man raped her after drugging her.