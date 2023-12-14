Anthony Anderson to host 75th Primetime Emmys

With only a month left for the already-delayed annual Primetime Emmys, the organising committee has finally announced its host for the evening. The ceremony will have Anthony Anderson as the host for the night. The 75th Primetime Emmys will take place on January 15, 2024. It will telecast from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater at the Los Angeles Live complex.

On the announcement, Anthony Anderson said, “With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honouring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

Earlier, it was announced that Anderson alongwith his mother Doris Bowman will host its game show We Are Family. Once that went successful, Fox network said that they knew he would fit the bill for hosting Emmys. Fox Entertainment unscripted programming prexy Allison Wallach said, “After Anthony hosted our upcoming show We Are Family, we knew he’d be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys. Anthony’s known for his humour, heart and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theatre and at home a night they’ll never forget.”

The last time Fox aired the Emmys, in 2019, the network opted to go without a host.