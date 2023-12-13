Interview| Ticket sales an unfair parameter to compare two films: Sam Bahadur actor on clash with Animal

Actor Rohan Verma has enjoyed a great year on screen as he basks in the success of his latest film Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal in the leading role as Sam Manekshaw. Sam Bahadur released in theatres on December 1 and has since been steady at the box office. Rohan played Sam Manekshaw’s friend in the film. Speaking to WION about his collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar, on-screen chemistry with Vicky Kaushal, and Sam Bahadur's clash with Animal, Rohan Verma opened up about ending the year 2023 on a high note.

Edited excerpts from the chat:

Q: Sam Bahadur was huge for you. How was your experience working on this film?

A: It was an honour to be a part of a story of a true hero. It’s a film that inspires a generation of courageous leaders. Working on such a film is an experience of a lifetime. The entire filmmaking process was like a battalion of soldiers fighting to tell the story with utmost honesty against all odds. To be a part of this camaraderie is a special experience that I will always look back at with a lot of pride.

Working with Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar

Q: How was it working with Vicky Kaushal and what would you like to say about the on-set energy?

A: Vicky bhai brings his fiery passion, utmost sincerity, love, and warmth with his presence on set. Playing a close friend to Sam Manekshaw in the film felt very organic and effortless because of Vicky Kaushal. We would talk about childhood, favourite dishes, zodiac signs, the love for the craft of acting, and believing in dreams. It became very easy to bring genuine feelings of friendship between our characters in the film.

Q: How is Meghna Gulzar as a director?

A: To witness her giving every fiber of her being, in telling a story, is inspiring to say the least. The clarity of her vision, her research on the smallest of details, and her emotional involvement in every frame of the film make you bring out the best in you as an actor. The musicality of language is something I learned while working with her. As actors, we have the tendency to slightly change the line to make it our own, but there is an ingrained musicality in her dialogues and she is particular about those. It was a masterclass to work with a fine director like her.

Q: The film has been holding its ground at the box office. How do you feel about the audience’s response?

A: Honestly, I knew the film would receive a great response because it was being made with such passion and finesse, but after the release, I have realised that it’s also a film that is beyond box-office collections. It’s a document of our history, a catalyst for creating the narratives of courage and leadership in generations to come. I feel honoured to be a part of such a movement.

Q: Sam Bahadur is facing tough competition at the box office because it clashed with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Do you feel that this clash is affecting the total tally?

A: Sam Bahadur is a film that will stay with you forever. It’s a story that will shape the spirit of our youth in glorious ways. It will inspire change-makers, risk-takers, and leaders and remind us of our heroes that have dedicated their lives to shaping the strength of our nation in the world. Nothing can hamper that and ticket sales will be an unfair parameter to compare the two films.