Interview: Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow Hindi actor on landing gig with podcast series with Kareena

The Indian edition of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow podcast series dropped on Audible in November. The podcast series adapted for India in the Hindi language features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading role as Black Widow. The series is a six-part drama podcast produced by Marvel New Media and SiriusXM in association with Wave Runner Studios.

The series' podcasts are set in a variation of the Old Man Logan universe, a future timeline where the world's supervillains, teamed up to kill almost all superheroes and establish a new world order. The heroes that survived include Wolverine, Hawkeye, and Black Widow. Weak and defeated, these superheroes gather strength to fight back as they get together to fight for Earth.

Indian actor Vihaan Samat who narrates the role of Jordan Temple on Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow show spoke to WION about landing a gig with Marvel, working with Kareena Kapoor, and exploring the audio medium.

Edited excerpts from the chat:

Q: Who is Jordan Temple? What was it like narrating this character?

A: Jordan Temple is an incredibly fascinating character. He is a juniour security analyst. He comes from wealth and power and he is trying to make a name for himself. He is a conspiracy theorist which I find fascinating and hilarious. He is a secret superhero fanboy. He is always up in everyone’s business which I think makes him funny. I loved narrating it because it helped me to explore a very funky and annoying side of myself that I always keep hidden. It was amazing to annoy Masaba Gupta.

Q: How are Marvel’s Wastelanders different from Marvel characters? Does it tug into the heart of a superhero story?

A: It was a lot of fun, it was something I hadn’t done before. Voice work is always challenging, it’s highly complex. I was acting with incredible actors. I have come out of it as a winner.

As for it being a superhero story, yes superheroes are still there. It’s an underdog story in that sense. It’s different because villains are in power and superheroes are broken, they are spread out and are dishevelled. The moral code of the show is kind of skewed. The world is skewed. The characters are a bit weaker and older, but the heart is still there so it’s interesting to see the uphill battle they are fighting.

Q: Since this is a Hindi adaptation of a popular podcast series, was shooting for it a new experience or did you hear the original and dub it?

A: We heard the original to understand the tone they went with. When you are bringing new people together, there’s new energy and you have to keep in mind your strengths and weaknesses and your flavor and taste. We were very clear from the beginning that we do not want to copy the original or be close to the original. We wanted to do something for India and with that in mind we created something completely new and beautiful. I had a great time because it allowed me to just be me and my version of Jordan as opposed to some other person’s version of Jordan.

Q: And how did you as an actor bring your uniqueness to the table in an audio medium where the audience can’t see you?

A: They did a careful job of casting people with different voices that were unique from the get-go. We captured Jordan’s impatience and Jordan’s can-do attitude, youth, zeal, and zest in my voice. We pitched it in a certain way, spoke in a certain way, emoted in a certain way, and with all these modulations we were able to create a unique person you can hear through your speakers.

Q: What is next in the pipeline?

Q: What is next in the pipeline?

A: I have shot three things, two shows, and a movie – I can't say too much about them. But they should hopefully all be out next year so there will be a lot of releases and you will get to see a lot of me hopefully.

The Hindi dub of Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow features a strong cast with the voices of Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright, Vihaan Samat as Jordan Temple, Adah Sharma as Yelena Belova, Nitu Chandra as Judy Kratz, and Aditi Bhatia as K.I.M.