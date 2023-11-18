LIVE TV
Cassie and Sean 'Diddy' Combs settle lawsuit alleging abuse a day after it was filed

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 15, 2022. Photograph:(AP)

Singer Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs settle abuse lawsuit swiftly after filing. The terms of the settlement remain undisclosed. 

Singer Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs have settled a lawsuit just a day after its filing, both parties announced on Friday.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor, representing Cassie, disclosed the resolution in a statement, affirming the agreement was reached to their satisfaction. The terms of the settlement remained undisclosed, with no further statements anticipated beyond those issued by Cassie, Combs, and Wigdor.

In her statement, Cassie expressed gratitude for the support received from her family, fans, and legal team, resolving the matter amicably with some level of control over the terms. Combs shared well wishes for Cassie and her family in his statement, affirming the amicable resolution.

Wigdor commended Cassie for her courage in taking her allegations public, highlighting her strength in pursuing the lawsuit. “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so,” he said.

Ben Brafman, Combs' attorney, did not respond immediately for comment. Previously, he stated that Combs vehemently denies the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged that Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” soon after she met him and signed to his label in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37.

Cassie, now 37 herself, claimed Combs initiated a pattern of abuse at the outset of their relationship. Allegations included violent beatings, drug administration, and coercion into sexual encounters with others while being filmed.

Moreover, Cassie claimed that in 2018, as she attempted to break the relationship, Combs forcibly entered her Los Angeles residence and raped her.

