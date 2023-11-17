Singer Cassie accuses Sean Combs of decade-long abuse, rape in explosive lawsuit

R&B singer and dancer Casandra Ventura, widely known as Cassie, has accused rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs of rape and abuse in a lawsuit obtained by the BBC. The lawsuit details a decade-long cycle of violence and abuse, claiming that Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, subjected Cassie to physical and emotional harm.

According to the legal documents, Cassie alleges that the abuse began in 2005 when she was 19, and Combs was 37. The complaint outlines instances of violence, asserting that Combs signed her to his record label, Bad Boy, and allegedly fueled her addictions by providing drugs and alcohol.

In a statement released on Thursday, Cassie broke her silence, stating, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story." She expressed her intention to speak out not only for herself but also for other women facing violence and abuse in relationships.

Combs denies the allegations, with his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, calling the claims "offensive and outrageous." Brafman asserts that Cassie attempted to extort $30 million from Combs under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship. He characterised the lawsuit as a bid to tarnish Combs' reputation for financial gain.

Cassie's lawyer, Doug Wigdor, countered these claims while speaking to BBC News, stating that she rejected a substantial payment from Combs to remain silent. The legal dispute is poised to unfold in the coming weeks, with both parties expected to present their evidence.