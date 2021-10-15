Rami Malek’s SNL debut promo leaves everyone in splits

Hollywood Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live debut and we couldn't be more excited!

Malek took to the Studio 8H stage to promote his upcoming appearance, and got into a staring contest.

Also read: M. Night Shyamalan’s next 'Knock at the Cabin' gets new release date

In the recently released promo, Malek is joined by musical guest Young Thug and SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim.

"You know, Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don't see it," Nwodim says in the promo.

"Thank you?" Malek replied, perplexed with her compliment.

"You two should have a starring contest," Yang recommends, which Malek and Nwodim both agree.

Also read: NSYNC singer Lance Bass, husband Michael Turchin welcome twins

However, after just a second of Malek's intense gaze, Nwodim calls it off as, "This man is a demon."

The gang--Yang, Nwodim and Young Thug--praise Malek for his role in the new James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.

Also read: Trans actor fired from Hamilton over gender-neutral dressing room: Experienced discrimination



Rami will take the stage on October 16 with Young Thug and Jason.