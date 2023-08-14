Outlander showrunner responds to criticism over Jamie and Claire having less screen time in new season

The showrunner of the hit series Outlander has addressed criticism over Jamie and Claire Fraser, played by the charismatic duo of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, having less screen time together in the latest season of the show. Maril Davis, the creative mind behind the popular historical drama, recently gave some insight into the decision-making process and shed light on the importance of having an array of characters grace the screen.

With the release of every new episode, it became evident that the loyal fanbase of the show yearned for more on-screen moments between its central characters Jamie and Claire. However, in a recent interaction with RadioTimes, Davis conveyed her surprise at the criticism, highlighting the show's dedication to staying true to its source material, written by Diana Gabaldon.

"I’m kind of surprised by that because – we can’t always, but we try to follow the books as much as possible, and this really does follow the books," Davis revealed. "Jamie and Claire are always going to be our centre of the wheel, but there are quite a few characters to service and Diana has done a great job of doing that throughout this book series, and building characters you want to follow."

While acknowledging the fans' longing for more Jamie and Claire moments, Davis made a compelling argument for the necessity of exploring the lives of other characters. "It is impossible to tell Jamie and Claire’s story without telling these other stories. It won’t be their story if you can’t also tell the story of their kids, William and Bri, and their grandkids and everyone else in their life – that’s what makes Jamie and Claire’s story, it’s a tapestry," she asserted.

She further highlighted the interconnectedness of the characters and the essential role that each individual story plays in shaping the overarching narrative. "Jamie and Claire are the start of that, but they’ve woven these other stories around them, and it’s impossible to tell theirs if you don’t tell everyone else’s," Davis stated firmly.

Addressing the specific trajectory of the current season, Davis pointed out, "This is the book, the book is Brianna and Roger go back to their own time, and you can’t tell their story if you’re not servicing that. You have to give their story just as much of a chance as everyone else’s. I don’t know how you tell their story without including their story."