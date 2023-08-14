Jason Momoa warns tourist to not visit Maui amid due to wildfires: 'Not the place to have your vacation'

Actor Jason Momoa has urged tourists to not visit the Hawaiian island Maui which was been struck by raging wildfires. The Aquaman actor, who is from Hawaii, took to social media to warn travelers who might be planning to visit the Maui. The wildfire swept through Lahaina this week and killed at least 60 people and caused damage to property worth billions.



Momoa's Instagram post read, "Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need."

Here's Jason Momoa's post:

'Moana' star Auli'i Cravalho similarly wrote on Instagram: "DO NOT TRAVEL TO HAWAI'I UNLESS YOU ARE RENDING AID … Your vacation can wait."

She added, "I feel numb and close to tears every time I talk about this. Of all the natural disasters we have faced; earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and flooding…to say we were under-prepared for this disaster is an understatement."

Here's her post:

Momoa giving his thoughts about the devastation earlier had said: "It looks like a bomb was dropped right on the town."

"I can't believe this happened and I'm praying that everyone that's unaccounted for gets reunited with their 'ohana. This is probably the worst disaster that I've lived through so far. As we honor the memories of Lahaina's past, let us rebuild and restore this historic town."

Maui is a very popular travel destination for tourists, particularly in the United States, though the wildfires have caused an unprecedented level of damage to the area, making vacationing there pretty much impossible.

(With agency inputs)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE