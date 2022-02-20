Oscar-nominated 'Licorice Pizza' to hit Indian theatres on this date

Oscar-nominated teen drama 'Licorice Pizza' is all set to release in India. The movie will release in India on February 25.



Paul Thomas Anderson movie is nominated for three Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards — Best Picture as well as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

''You're never gonna forget Gary & Alana😉🥰The Oscar-nominated, #LicoricePizza releases in the theatres on 25th February. #AlanaHaim #CooperHoffman #SeanPenn #TomWaits #BradleyCooper #BennySafdie,'' read one of the tweets.

The movie features Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Tom Waits. Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and Benny Safdie in pivotal roles.



The coming-of-age comedy-drama tells the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, in 1973.

Watch the trailer here:

The movie was released in the United States in select theatres on November 26, 2021, and had a wider release on February 11.



The movie also received three awards from the National Board of Review, including Best Film, was named one of the best films of 2021 by the American Film Institute, and received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy,