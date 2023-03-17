'Nonsense!': David Letterman takes exception to Tom Cruise's Oscars absence

Veteran talk show host David Letterman has taken exception to Tom Cruise not being present at the recently held Oscars ceremony. Cruise was conspicuous by his absence, especially since his movie Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for Academy Awards in six categories. It eventually took home one trophy, Best Sound. While speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Letterman asked, "Here’s something that’s a little sensitive: Tom Cruise. Where was Tom Cruise?” Kimmel answered, "We don’t know where Tom Cruise was. We heard production issues", implying that he was told Cruise was busy filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part II, the seventh movie in the franchise.

“What does that mean? That’s nonsense," retorted Letterman. He added that Cruise should have been at the event “celebrating his big jet pack Maverick show." To which Kimmel said, “It seems like he should’ve been there, but he was not there. Maybe he feels like he wasn’t going to win so he didn’t want to come” and added, "he's the prince of Hollywood."

Letterman responded, “More to the power of your success. If Mr. Big Shot was not there, the show was still never more successful. Nice going, Jimmy.”

Some have theorised that Cruise was not present because he was apprehensive about being the butt of a scientology joke. While Kimmel did make a mild joke about Cruise's controversial belief system, it was reportedly only because Cruise was not there to be mortified.

Tom Cruise's connection with scientology

Tom Cruise is a prominent member of what is officially called the Church of Scientology, a religion founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s. Cruise became involved with Scientology in the 1980s and has been a vocal supporter and advocate for the organization ever since. He has credited Scientology with helping him overcome dyslexia and improve his personal and professional life. Cruise has also been involved in the church's outreach efforts and has contributed significant amounts of money to its causes. However, his association with Scientology has also been the subject of controversy, with some critics raising concerns about the organisation's practices and its treatment of members.

While the organisation maintains that it is a legitimate religion that provides spiritual guidance and counseling to its members, critics argue that it is a dangerous cult that exploits and harms its followers.

Oscars 2023

At Oscars 2023, Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the big winner with seven trophies out of 11 nominations. All Quiet on the Western Front was the runner-up with 4 awards, and The Whale was at the third position with 2 trophies.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE