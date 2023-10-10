ugc_banner

No, Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't use her Oscar trophy as a doorstop

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Gwyneth Paltrow won the Academy Award in 1999 for her performance as Viola De Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love.

All those who bought into the idea that Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow uses her Academy Award trophy as a doorstop, can stop with the imagination as reps for the actress confirmed that it was only a “joke”. The rumours started circulating after a video of Gwyneth’s interview with Vogue popped up in everyone’s feed where she can be heard joking that she uses the award as a doorstop. 

Several publications started running headlines like, “Yes, Gwyneth uses Oscar trophy as a doorstop” and what not. 

In the Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, Gwyneth Paltrow is seen propping open a door outside her Hamptons home. As the interviewer asks, “What a beautiful Academy Award,” the actress replies, “My doorstop. It works perfectly!”

trending now

A representative for Gwyneth Paltrow told Variety “of course, it’s a joke,” citing an interview with the New York Times in which the actor mentions she keeps her Academy Award in her house in Amagansett, New York.

Gwyneth Paltrow won the Academy Award in 1999 for her performance as Viola De Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

 

RELATED

Will John Wick 5 happen? Director says he has 'notebooks' filled with ideas

Will John Cena leave WWE after SAG-AFTRA strike ends? Here's what he said

Akshay Kumar responds to the backlash over viral tobacco brand ad: Fake news