No, Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't use her Oscar trophy as a doorstop
Gwyneth Paltrow won the Academy Award in 1999 for her performance as Viola De Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love.
All those who bought into the idea that Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow uses her Academy Award trophy as a doorstop, can stop with the imagination as reps for the actress confirmed that it was only a “joke”. The rumours started circulating after a video of Gwyneth’s interview with Vogue popped up in everyone’s feed where she can be heard joking that she uses the award as a doorstop.
Several publications started running headlines like, “Yes, Gwyneth uses Oscar trophy as a doorstop” and what not.
In the Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, Gwyneth Paltrow is seen propping open a door outside her Hamptons home. As the interviewer asks, “What a beautiful Academy Award,” the actress replies, “My doorstop. It works perfectly!”
A representative for Gwyneth Paltrow told Variety “of course, it’s a joke,” citing an interview with the New York Times in which the actor mentions she keeps her Academy Award in her house in Amagansett, New York.
