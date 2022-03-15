My Ferrari can't go through! Rod Stewart repairs damaged road near his home in England

Sir Rod Stewart needs no help!



Legendary British rocker fixed the potholes near his home in Essex, south-east England after he faced trouble while driving his Ferrari through the damaged road.



The 77-year-old shared a video of himself on Instagram where he can be seen working on the road, “I’m repairing the street near where I live because no one can be bothered to do it.”

The singer explained in one video that the road has been in a state of disrepair “for ages”, so he and his pals decided to do the job.

He said: “This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it’s been like this for ages. So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves.”



“People are bashing their cars up,” he added. “The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.”

''Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!'' he captioned the post. In the video, he is seen wearing a tracksuit and high-vis vest.



Responding to his post, an Essex County Council cabinet member has promised that they will rectify the issue.



This is not the first time, when Stewert is in the headlines for his unusual activities. Recently, he posted a video of his family where they all are cleaning up the kitchen.



Last year, Stewart has released his new album 'The Tears of Hercules' and is all set to kick off a tour in the US and Canada in June.