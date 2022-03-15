From Kim K's love life to more babies: The Kardashians trailer covers it all

The Kardashians are back!



The trailer of the Kardashians-Jenner clan new Hulu show 'The Kardashians' is out, and as expected it promises a lot more drama.



As we know, a lot is happening in the life of sisters and the new show covers all the truth behind the headlines- whether it's Kim K's new love Pete Davidson or her fight with estranged husband Kanye West.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to screen at Cannes Film Festival

We see how the family is teasing Kim with Pete as she is apparently seen texting him and smiling and in the next second a screengrab from their SNL sketch where they played Aladdin and Jasmine.



The trailer starts off with the eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker as she reveals that they are planning to have a baby. Further, the clips move on showing Khloe Kardashian describing her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson as 'complicated'

Kylie Jenner, who has recently welcomed her second child, is also talking about her pregnancy.

Pete Davidson hits back at Kanye West amid public feud: In bed with your wife



The most grabbing moment was Kim K talking about Kanye West. She is heard saying, “It’s really hard with Kanye, he told me my career is over.”



Watch the trailer below:

The new show will start premiering on Hulu on April 14



“The Kardashian/Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives,” the official synopsis reads.



The new series was first announced in December 2020 when the family signed a multi-year deal with Hulu. The decade-long show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' come to an end last year, after 20 seasons. Over the years, the controversial show has provided fans with countless epic moments. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the USA.