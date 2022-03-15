Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to screen at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise's much-awaited movie 'Top Gun: Marverike' is all set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival.



After getting delayed for two years, the movie will release worldwide on May 27.



As per the reports, the movie is expected to screen in an out of competition slot at the highly anticipated festival. However, there's no official confirmation yet.

The full lineup of the movies selected for the Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, will be released the third week of April. The festival runs from May 17 to May 28.



The last Cruise film to premiere at Cannes was 1992's 'Far and Away.'



In the film, Tom Cruise will be seen reprising his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now an instructor of new recruits at the Navy flight school, including Miles Teller who plays the son of original cast member Anthony Edwards‘ Goose.

Other stars in the film are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and the return of Val Kilmer.



'Top Gun: Maverick' is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay penned by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.