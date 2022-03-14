Box office: The Batman stays solid on ground during second weekend run

‘The Batman’ is ruling the box office as the superhero adventure earned $66 million from North America in its second weekend of release. The US tally now sits at $238.5 million.

Running for 10 days on the big screen, 'The Batman' ranks as the highest-grossing movie of 2022, as well as the second-highest grossing film since the onset of COVID-19.

Prior to ‘The Batman’, only ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has made a moolah of $792 million in North America.



At the international box office, ‘The Batman’ earned $66.6 million from 75 overseas market, taking its global total to a huge $463.2 million.

The film stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader alongwith Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler.