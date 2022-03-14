'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' trailer: Captain Pike is back!

The first trailer of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,' is out!



Paramount has dropped the trailer of the upcoming series that's centred on the USS Enterprise. This is the first time that the show has returned full-time to the iconic ship since Star Trek: Enterprise ended in the year 2005.

In the trailer Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) is seen living in a remote winter cabin on Earth and then the trailer provides several breathtaking glimpses of the snow-filled mountains where he's riding a horse, the space, earth and galaxies. In the back, we heard a voice

over talking about stars, galaxies, children's stories.

"No matter how many stars there are in the sky. No matter how many galaxies swirl beyond our own,'' Number one says in the trailer.

''Our first visit from the stars is always the province of children's stories and science fiction -- until one day, it isn't,"

The show is a spin-off from 'Star Trek: Discovery' and a prequel to 'Star Trek: The Original Series', it follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise.

The 10-episode series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.



'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' will debut on May 5 on Paramount Plus.

