Mission Impossible 7 early reactions: Tom Cruise's actioner thrills critics!

The first social media reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh instalment in the Tom Cruise-led popular spy action thriller franchise, are here. The film has Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his associates going on the most dangerous mission yet. Esai Morales plays the role of Gabriel, the film's Big Bad. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have been cast in yet-unknown roles. Christopher McQuarrie has directed the film based on a script penned by himself and Erik Jendresen.

Here are some of the social media reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One reviews Uproxx's Mike Ryan wrote, "MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it) With the inherent nature of being “part one” (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT."

Collider's Steven Weintraub wrote, "#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning is incredible. The fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time. One of the best films I’ve seen this year and @TomCruise has done it again. Demands to be seen on the biggest screen. Cannot recommend this movie enough."

Fandango's Erik Davis wrote, "I had the absolute best time watching #MissionImpossible - an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next."

Screen Rant's Joe Deckelmeier wrote, "Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite 'Mission: Impossible' film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing!" Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One synopsis The movie's synopsis reads, "In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."