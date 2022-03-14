Millie Bobby Brown makes it BAFTA red carpet official with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown with Jake Bongiovi. Photograph:( Twitter )
On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown is all set to come up with the fourth season of hit show ‘Stranger Things’ in May.
‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown took the red carpet by a storm as she walked hand-in-hand with Jake Bongiovi and made it official!
It was their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London. The couple even twinned in black and kept it minimal and chic.
While Millie Bobby Brown wore a black velvet dress with lace detailing that she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewellery. Her beau, Jake Bongiovi, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi sported a plain black suit for the occasion.
The two made it official on Instagram in November 2021 when Millie posted a picture of kissing Jake’s face.
