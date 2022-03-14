Millie Bobby Brown makes it BAFTA red carpet official with beau Jake Bongiovi

‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown took the red carpet by a storm as she walked hand-in-hand with Jake Bongiovi and made it official!

It was their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London. The couple even twinned in black and kept it minimal and chic.

While Millie Bobby Brown wore a black velvet dress with lace detailing that she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewellery. Her beau, Jake Bongiovi, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi sported a plain black suit for the occasion.

The two made it official on Instagram in November 2021 when Millie posted a picture of kissing Jake’s face.

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown is all set to come up with the fourth season of hit show ‘Stranger Things’ in May.