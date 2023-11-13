Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones to attend IFFI, Bollywood party in India: Report

It can’t get better and bigger than this as India is next on the list of things to visit for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The star couple will likely attend the Indian Film Festival of India which happens annually in Goa. This year, at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May, Michael received an invitation to IFFI and he accepted the invitation.

Now, reports suggest that he will be attending IFFi with his wife-actress Catherine. This year, IFFI will happen in the later part of November. According to reports, the star couple will stay in India for a week. They will be travelling to the country with their son Dylan and will explore other parts of India and even attend a Bollywood party. They also have plans to meet actors from the South Indian film fraternity.

All we know about Michael Douglas' India trip

Michael's friend, producer Shailendra Singh, told ETimes, "The emails we received regarding the things he was supposed to do were exhaustive. So, we had to cut down many things and filter it. He will arrive a day prior to his engagements. We are having a fun-filled 24 hours in Goa before his work begins on November 27. We are hosting an intimate dinner for him that night."

Shailendra will be throwing a bash to celebrate his 25 years in the industry, which will be attended by Michael and several Bollywood celebrities.

In addition to this, Michael has several other commitments to a checkbox. There will be a dinner by Pramod Sawant, CM of Goa, and Anurag Thakur, union minister of information and broadcasting.