Timothee Chalamet, SNL slammed for "tone deaf" Hamas joke

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 13, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

The popular show Saturday Night Live came under fire after Timothee Chalamet and others made a reference to Hamas in a joke amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Timothee Chalamet’s latest Saturday Night Live appearance has become the talk of the town. This was his second time as he took over the duties of a host for NBC’s SNL. The actor used his musical background during his opening monologue to promote his upcoming movies now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

Timothee could be heard saying, "It’s my second time hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' but in many ways, it feels like my first time. Because the last time was during COVID, and that was just weird. I was wearing a mask all week − I don’t think Lorne Michaels knew who I was; he kept calling me 'Winona’. But I do feel lucky to be hosting after the SAG strike ended."

What Timothee Chalamet did during his SNL hosting duties

As he entertained all with his musical prowess listing all the things he’s been keeping busy with, he stepped into tricky waters as he made a mention of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has claimed thousands of lives so far. Joking and laughing, the Willy Wonka actor made a comment on the ongoing war as part of the actor’s skit with Please Don’t Destroy. In that, Timothee plays an aspiring musician who wants to end his life. "There must be someone or something you care about," John Higgins, a member of the comedy group, said to Chalamet's character. He replied with, "I guess. It's my music.”

Right after that, the actor is seen playing a song for the group but they don’t seem too impressed by his skills. He then asked, "Will you share it on Instagram?"

The group agreed and asked Timothee Chalamet for his Instagram username. "It's Hamas, H-a-m-a-s," he responded.

"Yeah, dude, I'm not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram," Martin Herlihy of Please Don't Destroy said.

Soon after clips of the skit were published on social media, people started slamming both Timothee and SNL for being “tone-deaf” and “vile”. One user wrote, "The SNL writers are partially to blame for the Hamas joke, yes, but also SNL writers present their ideas to the hosts + hosts have the ability to say no to sketches they dislike … so idiotic to sit here and pretend Timothee Chalamet of all people was helpless during shooting (the skit)."

Another wrote, "That Timothee Chalamet SNL skit about Hamas is actually one of the worst, tone-deaf and disgusting things I've ever seen.”

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

Topics