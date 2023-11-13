Timothee Chalamet, SNL slammed for "tone deaf" Hamas joke

Timothee Chalamet’s latest Saturday Night Live appearance has become the talk of the town. This was his second time as he took over the duties of a host for NBC’s SNL. The actor used his musical background during his opening monologue to promote his upcoming movies now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

Timothee could be heard saying, "It’s my second time hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' but in many ways, it feels like my first time. Because the last time was during COVID, and that was just weird. I was wearing a mask all week − I don’t think Lorne Michaels knew who I was; he kept calling me 'Winona’. But I do feel lucky to be hosting after the SAG strike ended."

What Timothee Chalamet did during his SNL hosting duties

As he entertained all with his musical prowess listing all the things he’s been keeping busy with, he stepped into tricky waters as he made a mention of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has claimed thousands of lives so far. Joking and laughing, the Willy Wonka actor made a comment on the ongoing war as part of the actor’s skit with Please Don’t Destroy. In that, Timothee plays an aspiring musician who wants to end his life. "There must be someone or something you care about," John Higgins, a member of the comedy group, said to Chalamet's character. He replied with, "I guess. It's my music.”

Right after that, the actor is seen playing a song for the group but they don’t seem too impressed by his skills. He then asked, "Will you share it on Instagram?"

The group agreed and asked Timothee Chalamet for his Instagram username. "It's Hamas, H-a-m-a-s," he responded. SNL drops a Hamas joke on a skit where Timothée Chalamet says he has a band called Hamas, which is followed by a ‘Please Don't Destroy’ member saying he’s not sharing a band by that name:



“Dude I’m not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram” pic.twitter.com/bylo3fbqxI — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023 ×

"Yeah, dude, I'm not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram," Martin Herlihy of Please Don't Destroy said.

Soon after clips of the skit were published on social media, people started slamming both Timothee and SNL for being “tone-deaf” and “vile”. One user wrote, "The SNL writers are partially to blame for the Hamas joke, yes, but also SNL writers present their ideas to the hosts + hosts have the ability to say no to sketches they dislike … so idiotic to sit here and pretend Timothee Chalamet of all people was helpless during shooting (the skit)."