Taylor Swift forgets lyrics to her song mid-performance, laughs and starts over again: WATCH
Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour on November 9 after taking a two-month break
Taylor Swift gave her fans a surprise mid-performance during one of her concerts as part of Eras Tour, when she forgot the lyrics to her song. She burst out laughing and said, “And you thought you came here to see a professional”.
Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour on November 9 after taking a break for two months. This incident happened during her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She forgot the lyrics to a song she was performing so she had to stop and start all over again. She kept things light and hearty as she interacted with fans when she forgot the lyrics. The song in question is "Champagne Problems". She fumbled on the piano mid-performance.
A video of the hilarious moment went viral on TikTok. In the clip, she can be seen being confused over the lyrics of "Champagne Problems". Dismissing it, Taylor can be heard saying, “I've had two months off.”
Watch the hilarious video here:
Taylor messing up during her performance of "champagne problems" tonight in Argentina.😂— StokesContests.com Win Stuff + Freebies (@stokesnews15) November 10, 2023
"I've had two months off... I practiced this so many times before tonight!"#TaylorSwift #TaylorSwiftArgentina #TaylorSwiftTheErasTour #erastourargentina pic.twitter.com/IJbsojMGBl
In the TikTok video, Taylor Swift can be heard explaining, “I've practiced this so many times before tonight.” She then stopped and started the song from the beginning. Before she started "Champagne Problems" again, she said, “And you thought you came here to see a professional.” The audience then laughed along as she resumed the song.
Meanwhile, she recently announced the cancellation of the second Eras Tour show in Argentina last week on Friday citing bad weather. On her social media platforms, she released a statement saying, “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. The good news is I get to stay in Argentina later!”