Leonardo DiCaprio packs on PDA with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at star-studded birthday bash

Leonardo DiCaprio has been hanging out with a new model these days. The Oscar-winning actor was recently snapped enjoying his time with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as they rang in his 49th birthday. He hosted a star-studded event in Beverly Hills with Vittoria and his celebrity friends. Leo turned 49 this Saturday while Vittoria is 25.

Looking very much in love, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti packed on a lot of PDA and sources cited in several reports that the two were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night.”

The star-studded bash included guests like pop star Beyonce and Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi and Axl Rose. Another celebrity spotted at the birthday bash was Lil Wayne. He even sang and performed with sources adding that "At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop."

The party was an all-nighter and sources suggested that the actor was “raised and carried around the room” at one point. The party kept going into the early hours of the morning.

Leonardo and Vittoria are going strong

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first linked in August when they were seen together in Santa Barbara, California. They were spotted together again in early September as they partied together in Ibiza.