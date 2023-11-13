LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Leonardo DiCaprio packs on PDA with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at star-studded birthday bash

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 13, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Looking very much in love, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti packed on a lot of PDA throughout the night. 

Leonardo DiCaprio has been hanging out with a new model these days. The Oscar-winning actor was recently snapped enjoying his time with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as they rang in his 49th birthday. He hosted a star-studded event in Beverly Hills with Vittoria and his celebrity friends. Leo turned 49 this Saturday while Vittoria is 25. 

Looking very much in love, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti packed on a lot of PDA and sources cited in several reports that the two were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night.”

Leo

trending now

The star-studded bash included guests like pop star Beyonce and Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi and Axl Rose. Another celebrity spotted at the birthday bash was Lil Wayne. He even sang and performed with sources adding that "At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop."

The party was an all-nighter and sources suggested that the actor was “raised and carried around the room” at one point. The party kept going into the early hours of the morning. 

Leonardo and Vittoria are going strong

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first linked in August when they were seen together in Santa Barbara, California. They were spotted together again in early September as they partied together in Ibiza. 

vittoria

Vittoria Ceretti is a supermodel who walks for almost all high-end luxury labels. 

author

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

RELATED

Sam Bahadur: When Indira Gandhi suspected Sam Manekshaw of 'planning a military coup'

The Marvels bombs, in lowest-ever opening weekend for an MCU film

Tiger 3 Day 1 box office collections: Biggest Diwali opening for Salman Khan

Topics