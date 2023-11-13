The Marvels bombs, in lowest-ever opening weekend for an MCU film
The Marvels has seen the worst debut in MCU history.
Bad performance rocks the MCU world as the latest superhero flick The Marvels failed to create its magic at the box office. The box office collections for the film were a meagre $47 million in its opening weekend, the worst for any Marvel film. This makes Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe not so much a sure-shot box office success as it originally was.
The Marvels has seen the worst debut in MCU history. It was initially speculated to make somewhere close to $75 million to $80 million, but those projections shrank dramatically in recent weeks to $60 million to $65 million. The film couldn’t make it up to those abysmal figures in the run-up to the film’s release.
As for poor performers amongst all MCU films, only two other films in the franchise have opened to lower than $60 million – 2008’s The Incredible Hulk with $55.4 million and 2015’s Ant-Man with $57.2 million. Read WION's review of The Marvels here
The Marvels also fell short of expectations at the international box office with $63.3 million from 51 territories for a worldwide start of $110 million. This comes as a total shock for trade analysts because, in the past, the passionate MCU fanbase has turned even less-publicised instalments into box-office winners.
The Marvels was directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in leading roles. It is a direct sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.