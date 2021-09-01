Mayor of Kingstown: Trailer and first look released by Paramount+

Paramount Pictures streamer unveiled the first look at Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’.

The streamer also revealed a trailer for the series.

The series has 10 episodes and stars Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler, who with Taylor Handley play the McLusky brothers in a city where incarceration is the only thriving industry. The show tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality and provides a look into their attempt to bring order and justice to the lawless town of Kingstown, MI.

Watch the trailer here:

Mayor of Kingstown has been co-created by Hugh Dillon. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.